Kota Sentosa rep reaches out to PwD at Kpg Stutong Melayu

KUCHING (April 30): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has reached out to an individual with disability (PwD) by way of helping to improve his house at Kampung Stutong Melayu in Stampin Resettlement Scheme here, which is under Sarawak Poor Home Improvement Programme (PPRMS).

Yap, together with the village headman Shaari Mohidi, inspected the repair works on the toilet and construction of a 70-foot walkway and a front owning of the wooden house.

“The works and other general repairs were carried out and completed through ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) by volunteers from the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Kampung Stutong Melayu,” said the assemblyman in a statement yesterday.

Yap said about a month ago, he learned about the house owner’s plight as he could not use wheelchair to go outside the house and that his toilet was in a very bad condition.

“It started from there. I must the headman Shaari for organising the ‘gotong-royong’, and also to the volunteers for their time and effort.

“This gotong-royong event demonstrates our unity, resilience, compassion and care by helping those less fortunate than us.

“As an elected representative, I pledge to continue lending a helping hand to the poor folks in my constituency.

The PPRMS is a Sarawak government’s programme that makes available up to RM15,000 to help those categorised as being below the poverty line, through the provision of basic facilities and also a decent residence to ensure a better quality of life.

Eligible individuals who require PPRMS funds can approach their respective community leaders in the Kota Sentosa constituency for more information.

Alternatively, they can visit Yap’s Service Centre at E-2-25, on the second floor of Gala Street Mall, in Gala City at Jalan Tun Jugah, Kempas Heights here to apply for assistance.