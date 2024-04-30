Limbang folk reminded to avoid open burning

MIRI (April 30): Limbang folk, especially in Batu Danau, have been reminded to refrain from open burning, which could cause haze during dry weather, said Jack Liam.

The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) controller of environmental quality said local residents must avoid activities that cause air pollution.

“If open burning has to be done for the purpose of agricultural activities, the farmers need to exercise caution and ensure the fire does not spread beyond control until it ends up disastrously as haze,” he said in a speech for an NREB educational programme in Batu Danau.

Deputy controller of environmental quality Paul Bond Chamberlin read the speech.

According to a statement, the programme on April 26-27 at Kampung Pangkalan Madang sought to raise awareness of keeping rivers clean and the open burning ban in Limbang Division.

Batu Danau assemblyman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang officiated at the event, which was attended by over 130 participants.

Held in collaboration with the village security and development committee, the programme also covered the implications of pollution on universal health.

Also involved in the programme were the Limbang District Council, Fire and Rescue Department, Ministry of Health, and Sarawak Forestry Corporation.