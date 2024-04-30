Malaysian Bar bids for judicial review of Najib’s partial pardon

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): The Malaysian Bar has applied for judicial review of the Federal Territories Pardons Board decision to reduce Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s sentence from his SRC International conviction, alleging preferential treatment for the ex-prime minister.

In the application filed on April 26, the Bar asserted that the board acted unconstitutionally in granting Najib a hearing before he was due for one, effectively violating other eligible prisoners’ right to equality under the Federal Constitution.

The Bar further argued that the board’s decision did not take into account other circumstances surrounding Najib, such as other ongoing criminal trials for which he may be sentenced to further imprisonment.

It also argued that the board did not consider additional matters including Najib’s lack of remorse for his actions in the SRC International case and other conduct related to the 1MDB global corruption scandal.

Hearing for Bar’s application for leave has been set for July 2. – Malay Mail

