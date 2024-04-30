MBKS receives two National Asean Tourism Awards

KUCHING (April 29): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) recently received two National Asean Tourism Awards.

The awards were National Asean Clean Tourist City Standard and the National Asean Sustainable Tourism Standard (Gastronomy) Urban Category for 2024-2026.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the awards underscored the unwavering dedication and collective effort of the Kuching South community under the council’s jurisdiction.

“We are delighted to share this remarkable achievement with our community. These awards not only recognise our commitment to cleanliness and hygiene standards but also our dedication to promoting sustainable gastronomy practices,” he said in a statement today.

He said the awards belong to every resident, business owner, organisation, and institution.

“It is through your passion for excellence and collective contribution that we have achieved this extraordinary milestone,” he said.

Wee explained the National Asean Clean Tourist City Standard acknowledges MBKS’ commitment to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards, thereby improving residents’ quality of life and creating a welcoming environment for visitors.

The National Asean Sustainable Tourism Standard (Gastronomy) Urban Category recognises MBKS’ dedication to promoting sustainable gastronomy practices, preserving cultural heritage, and embracing innovation and environmental stewardship.

He encouraged the community in Kuching to capitalise on this success and explore new opportunities for growth and development, highlighting the boundless potential of a united community.

“Let us continue to work hand in hand, inspired by collaboration and driven by our shared vision of a brighter, more prosperous future for all,” he added.