Minos: Premier Abang Johari a true leader for the people

KUCHING (April 30): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has shown great personal gesture by visiting late navy officer Joanna Felicia Rohna’s family and announcing assistance for them thereafter, said a Bidayuh leader Dato Peter Minos.

“(This is) very commendable and much appreciated by the Bidayuh community, (with the) late Joanna being a Bidayuh.

“(This) gesture will be remembered for a long long time,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Minos was commenting on the visit made by Abang Johari to the family of helicopter-crash victim Joanna at Kampung Engkaroh in Serian on Sunday evening, where Abang Johari had announced Yayasan Sarawak (Sarawak Foundation) would support the future academic endeavours of her children.

Abang Johari also announced that he provided assistance of RM10,000 to the family for their specific purposes.

Minos commented that Abang Johari had just arrived from Poland on official duties, but he went directly to see and console the family.

“This was great of our Premier, showing his deepest sympathy and humanity and true love for the people,” he added.

According to Minos, not many leaders could do what Abang Johari had done in this situation.

“On a pedestal, many top people do not really bother about the small men and of their tragedies and the problems they face,” said Minos.

Joanna was a ‘Laskar Kanan’ (Leading Rate) who perished in a mid-air collision involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters in Lumut last Tuesday while doing a flypast rehearsal for the TLDM Fleet Open Day scheduled at the base in May.