Mohd Irwan Hafiz is new Padawan police chief

KUCHING (April 30): Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi has taken over as the new Padawan district police chief.

He succeeded ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, who has assumed his duties as the Ipoh district police chief in Perak.

The handing over of duties ceremony took place at the state police contingent headquarters here this afternoon, witnessed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.

The duties were presented to Mohd Irwan Hafiz by acting Padawan district police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong.

MORE TO COME