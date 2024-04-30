Mutang leads Malaysian delegation to attend intercultural dialogue forum in Azerbaijan

MIRI (April 30): A Malaysian delegation led by Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal is currently in Baku, Azerbaijan to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue which will be held from May 1 to 3.

According to a statement issued by the Malaysian Senate President’s office, the delegation paid a courtesy call on Azerbaijan President Ilham Heydar Oglu Aliyev yesterday.

Also present during the courtesy call were Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza, Senate Deputy President Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed as well as Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman.

This visit is part of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, especially in promoting dialogue between various cultures and increasing cooperation in various fields of common interests.

During the meeting, Ilham Aliyev thanked Mutang for leading the Malaysian delegation to the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, saying that Malaysia’s participation in the forum signifies the country’s continuous commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

Both sides have also expressed interest in expanding and deepening cooperation in various important fields including energy, economy, and foreign affairs.

Azerbaijan, which is the host of the UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) this year, has extended an invitation to Malaysia to attend the conference.

Ilham Aliyev and the Malaysian delegation have agreed that like-minded countries such as Azerbaijan and Malaysia discuss an appropriate joint agenda before COP29 to ensure that the voices and interests of these countries are heard in the global discussion.

Ilham Aliyev also empasised on the importance of solidarity among Muslim countries and hoped that the economic activities between Malaysia and Azerbaijan could be enhanced to strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries.

This will open up more opportunities for companies from both countries to collaborate and take advantage of the economic potential.

Through this meeting, both countries hope to build stronger and more effective cooperation as well as strengthen bilateral relations for mutual benefit.