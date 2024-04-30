Police won’t give special treatment, protection to ‘parasites’

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 30): Police will not give any special treatment and protection to any of its officers and personnel who were caught committing offenses or violating the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) integrity, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

He said any such actions of police officers or personnel, who he label as a ‘parasite’ in the police force, have the potential to affect the RMP image as the frontliners and security forces that are responsible in protecting the community.

“The parasites among officers and members are not many, but when issues arise in the organisation it will cause problems in the police force. The perpetrator will not be named individually by the community but the name of the Royal Malaysian Police will be tarnished.

“We do not want this to happen in the Royal Malaysian Police, especially in the Sabah Police Contingent, and if any are caught, we will not tolerate and protect them but stern action will be taken.

“Officers and personnel found guilty will be investigated according to their offenses without any compromise,” he said.

Jauteh said this at the handing over of the Kota Kinabalu police chief post from outgoing Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah to his successor Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda at the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters, here on Tuesday.

Jauteh said the ‘parasites’ within the police force, such as those who give protection to criminals, are no different than the criminals themselves.

“This warning has been given many times, especially when an operation related to illegal immigrants (PTI), prevention operations and squatter colonies operation, there are police officers or personnel who try to take advantage.

“We have identified these parasites and if you are being caught, there are no more excuses or opportunities for a second chance. Police will investigate according to the law,” he said, adding that some of the offenders have been arrested and are in jail.