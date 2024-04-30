Premier receives courtesy visit from UOB Malaysia delegation

KUCHING (April 30): A delegation from UOB Malaysia led by its chief executive officer Ng Wei Wei paid a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

A press release from UOB Malaysia said the visit was part of the bank’s ongoing engagement with the Sarawak government to support the state in achieving its aspirations outlined in Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“UOB Malaysia has been supporting Sarawak’s infrastructure development and home-grown businesses to elevate its competitiveness.

“Leveraging our expertise in sustainability, we will also continue to help the state realise its ambition to be the regional powerhouse for renewable energy and green hub for the emerging sectors,” Ng said in the press release.

UOB is the largest foreign bank in Malaysia with the widest network of 55 branches in the country. In Sarawak, the bank has four branches strategically located in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu, enabling it to effectively support the development of businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

Ng also revealed that over the last three years, UOB Malaysia has provided close to RM6 billion of financing to support companies based in Sarawak, of which more than half was extended to SMEs.

“With UOB Malaysia’s solid history in supporting the SME community, we will continue helping SMEs in Sarawak to future proof their businesses through the adoption of green practices, thus boosting their competitiveness in the global supply chain” she said.

Ng also said with UOB Malaysia’s expertise in sustainability, the bank believes it can play a strong and relevant role in building capacity for the sustainable development of Sarawak.

“Our clients are involved in all major sectors of Sarawak’s economy, including transportation, construction and infrastructure, energy and chemical, utilities, industrials and manufacturing, plantation, real estate, hospitality and consumer goods.

“Apart from sustainability, our clients can also leverage UOB’s strong network across Malaysia, and the Asean region to tap into opportunities beyond Sarawak’s shores,” she said.

She added UOB Malaysia is also keen to facilitate more foreign direct investments (FDI) into Sarawak as foreign companies look for opportunities in the state’s high-value sectors.

These companies, mainly from Korea, Japan and Singapore-based multinational corporates, are keen to tap into Sarawak’s cost-effective manufacturing and renewable energy infrastructure and invest in the state’s renewable energy, digital technology, ecotourism and agrotechnology sectors, she said.