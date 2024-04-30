Premier: S’wak govt prepared to study implications of new requirements for civil service

KUCHING (April 30): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that the Sarawak government is prepared to study the implications of the new requirements for civil service and the impact on civil servants in the state.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that several plans will be decided after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announces the review of terms and conditions for civil servants in Malaysia on May 1.

According to him, it is fair for civil servants to receive incentives if they have achieved their respective performance targets.

“We are still discussing and exploring the means to get good terms and conditions of employment for civil servants in Sarawak.

“We are waiting for the Prime Minister’s announcement on May 1, in terms of revision of terms and services of the civil servants, and I have requested the Sarawak State Secretary (Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki) to analyse the implications of the new terms.

“Perhaps I have something in mind which may be better than what is going to be announced on May 1,” he said when officiating the Sarawak Premier’s Department Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event organised by the Sarawak Implementation Monitoring Unit (SIMU) and the Administration Unit (UP) at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here, yesterday.

Commenting further, Abang Johari opined that making appointments under the Contribution-Based-Position (or Jawatan Berasaskan Caruman – JBC) scheme is a better approach when compared to the Civil Service Pension scheme.

“So this is an innovative scheme that we want to provide for the civil service.

“I believe that with this approach, if it is within our financial capability to meet the needs of the civil service, I think that we will be able to implement a system that is competitive and provide opportunities for a better future for civil servants,” he said.

Anwar had on April 19 said he would announce proposals for improvement, including efforts to increase the net income rate of civil servants at the upcoming Labour Day gathering on May 1.

Anwar, in his Facebook post, said the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) Review Main Committee had almost finalised improvements on the salary structure.

On April 25, Anwar gave assurance that the revised SSPA, which would be announced soon, would be the best ever introduced in the country.