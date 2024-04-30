Prominent businessman among guests at Dr Hazland’s Aidilfitri open house

KUCHING (April 30) Local political leaders and prominent individuals were among the guests who attended the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni last Saturday.

Among them were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party Women chief Kho Teck Wan, and prominent businessman James Wong Hua Kiong.

“Representatives from various sectors including entrepreneurs, government officials and community leaders also attended the open house, further advancing Sarawak’s mission of harmony,” said Wong in a statement.

“As the society progresses, there is a growing recognition of the urgency of environmental protection and sustainable energy development,” he said.

The sharing of knowledge through concerted, collective efforts can contribute to the state’s sustainable development in environmental, social and economic aspects, he added.

On Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Sarawak, he said people of various ethnics and religious groups joined in to celebrate the occasion, further reflecting Sarawak’s harmony in diversity.

Wong anticipated Sarawak’s continued growth and progress through such a sense of unity and collaboration.

“Such a development path will bring greater opportunities and prosperity to all Sarawakians and serve as a source of inspiration for other regions worldwide,” he said.