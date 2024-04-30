RM50-mln ICQS Serikin project still awaiting federal approval, says minister

KUCHING (April 30): It is hoped that the works on the RM50-million Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex in Serikin would kick off this year.

In stating this, Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the design plan for the complex, to be sited on a 28-hectare land at the Sarawak-Indonesia border in Serikin, was still awaiting approval from the federal Home Affairs Ministry.

“We hope the ICQS Serikin could begin construction this year. Now we are waiting for the building plan to be finalised,” he told reporters when met after the visit to the newly-completed Jagoi Babang Cross-Border Post in West Kalimantan, Indonesia today.

Adding on, Lee said a 2km road was being constructed, meant to connect Serikin and Jagoi Babang in West Kalimantan.

“The ICQS complex is expected to be completed in two years after the works have kicked off.

“The project will be supervised by the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak, and tender will be called once the Home Affairs Ministry has approved and endorsed the building plan.”

Lee said he had received many enquiries from the public as well as from his Indonesian counterparts about the progress of the ICQS Serikin complex project, where the works had yet to commence.

“I have asked all the agencies involved to expedite the process so that works on the ICQS Serikin complex could begin as soon as possible,” he said, adding that Immigration, Customs and the Home Affairs Ministry were involved in finalising the design plan.

On the Jagoi Babang Cross-Border Post, Lee said he was impressed by the modern design.

“It is equipped with advanced technologies, with dedicated lanes for different types of vehicles meant to facilitate smooth cross-border movements of both countries.

“I have assigned my officers to study about the facilities available at this new Indonesian border post and hopefully, we could also provide the same standard of services,” said Lee, adding the new border post had recorded daily processing of visitors as high as 1,000 since it became operational.

It is informed that entering West Kalimantan via the Jagoi Babang Cross-Border Post offers the shortest route to visit one of Indonesia’s tourism destinations, Singkawang, with a travelling time of three hours; reaching Pontianak would take another three hours.

Accompanying Lee during the visit yesterday were deputy minister Dato Henry Harry Jinep and Indonesian Consul General in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.