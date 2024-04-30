SejaTi Madani offering village committees economic activity grants of up to RM100,000

KANOWIT (April 30): Village security and development committees (JKKKs) here have been encouraged to apply for economic activity grants under Program Sejahtera Komuniti Madani (SejaTi Madani).

Sarawak Development Office (SDO) Sibu Zone principal assistant director Norfitri Amin said the programme provides grants of up to RM100,000 for economic activities under five focus sectors.

“The SejaTi Madani is open for applications starting March 25 until Sept 30. Under the programme, eligible JKKKs can apply for grants for economic activities under focus sectors namely agriculture and food, sewing and handicrafts, herbs and health, tourism and hospitality, and green activities and recycling.

“Only JKKKs that are registered with the district office and have a valid registration certificate can apply for SejaTi Madani,” Norfitri said during a SejaTi Madani briefing for 64 JKKKs at the Kanowit District Office hall yesterday.

She explained that each JKKK can apply for more than one economic activity in a single application if the total amount does not exceed RM100,000.

SDO Sibu Zone conducted similar briefings in Song, Kapit, Bukit Mabong, and Belaga.

Kanowit District Officer Jackline August @ August Jahar said only 64 out of 348 JKKKs in Kanowit have valid registration certificates.

“Applications for registration of 84 JKKKs have been submitted to Sibu Resident’s Office for approval, while 200 JKKKs are still not registered,” she said.

Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana, who officially opened the briefing, asked community leaders to identify unregistered JKKKs to help speed up the registration process so they will not be left out of SejaTi Madani benefits.

Among those present were Dr Stephen William – political secretary National Unity Minister – and Pemanca Leong Khing Hee.