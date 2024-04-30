Sibu court orders man to enter defence in drug trafficking case

SIBU (April 30): The Sibu High Court today ordered a man charged with trafficking drugs last year to enter his defence.

Judge Wong Siong Tung made the decision after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused, Iqhwan Syahmie Mohamad.

The accused was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with trafficking 2.2kg of cannabis at a house in Lorong Permai Jaya here at around 11.30am on Jan 4, last year.

The Section provides for either the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping with a minimum of 15 strokes, upon conviction.

The court set May 23 and 24, this year for the continuation of the trial.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto, while the accused was represented by lawyers Augustine Liom and Leong Iu Fei.