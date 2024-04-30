SMC digitises purchase of season parking passes

SIBU (April 30): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has digitised the purchase of season parking passes.

In this regard, SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said should everything goes according to plan, the council would be looking into digitizing the parking areas throughout the Central Business District (CBD) here.

“The online purchase of season parking passes has started this month,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

When asked about the public response to the digital initiative, he admitted that there were some initial ‘hiccups’, but they had since been resolved.

He noted that based on the transactions, a majority of the public had utilised the SMC Cares application to purchase the parking season passes.

However, the conventional method of buying these passes over the counter would still be retained, he added.

‘SMC Cares’ can be downloaded via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.