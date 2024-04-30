Tuesday, April 30
Sudden downpour causes flash floods in Marudi

By Devonshire Sikem on Sarawak
Stranded road users wait for the flood waters to recede in Marudi. – Photo from Facebook/Pejabat Penerangan Daerah Marudi

MIRI (April 30): Flash floods occurred at several places in Marudi following a sudden downpour early this morning.

The Information Department said on Facebook that among the areas affected was a stretch of Jalan Sungai Arang.

Only four-wheel-drive vehicles were able to pass the flooded stretch of road.

Motorcyclists and road users with smaller vehicles were forced to put their journeys on hold until the flood waters receded.

No evacuations have been necessary so far but residents have been advised to remain vigilant as further flooding is possible if there is heavy rain.

