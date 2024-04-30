Sudden downpour causes flash floods in Marudi

MIRI (April 30): Flash floods occurred at several places in Marudi following a sudden downpour early this morning.

The Information Department said on Facebook that among the areas affected was a stretch of Jalan Sungai Arang.

Only four-wheel-drive vehicles were able to pass the flooded stretch of road.

Motorcyclists and road users with smaller vehicles were forced to put their journeys on hold until the flood waters receded.

No evacuations have been necessary so far but residents have been advised to remain vigilant as further flooding is possible if there is heavy rain.