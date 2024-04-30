Teachers encouraged to join STU as members

MIRI (April 30): Teachers, especially those who have just graduated, who have to yet to be members of Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) are encouraged to register with the union to enjoy the benefits.

In making this call, Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin also hails STU as the second largest union in the country with 28,960 members.

“The STU plays a very important role in the development of education in Sarawak, and the country as a whole.

“In Miri Division, which covers Baram and Subis, STU has approximately 2,742 registered members. So, those who have yet to join the union, do consider joining because the stronger STU becomes, the louder its voice,” said Lee in his speech for a recent event to announce the upgrading of the seminar room of STU Wisma Miri, and also the conclusion of the ‘SPM Physics Technical Workshop’.

The Senadin assemblyman was represented by Councillor Jeffrey Phang yesterday.

Adding on, Lee said there were 60 schools in Miri, 78 in Baram and 48 in Subis, with hundreds of teachers at these schools, and thus, he reiterated his call upon the teachers who had yet to join the STU to become its members soon.

He also encouraged STU to hold more activities meant to benefit its members.

Later, Phang on behalf of Lee announced an allocation of RM10,000 for STU Miri.

The SPM Physics workshop, conducted last weekend, was attended by students and teachers from 13 schools in Miri including SMK Chung Hua Miri, SMK St Joseph, SMK St Columba, SMK Luak, SMK Dato Permaisuri, SMK Merbau, SMK Agama Miri and SMK Subis.