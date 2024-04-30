Two injured in lorry-motorcycle collision in Miri

MIRI (April 30): Two individuals were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle at Jalan Pantai Lutong here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a call on the incident at 11.02pm and firefighters from the Lutong fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved a three-tonne lorry and a motorcycle.

“After conducting size up, the firefighters found a victim in the lorry in the semi-conscious state while the motorcyclist has been rescued by the public,” it said, adding that no rescue operation was conducted at the scene.

Both victims were taken to Miri Hospital for further treatment.