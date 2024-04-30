Warisan to launch infrastructures, utilities upliftment agenda

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 30): Parti Warisan will launch a major infrastructures and utilities upliftment agenda in Sabah as part of its strategy to boost the State’s businesses, investments and agro-industries ecosystem once the party forms the new state government.

Warisan JPRN’s Economic Policy Committee chief Sarifuddin Hata said the agenda is necessary to increase Sabah’s competitiveness and to allow full exploitation of its perfect geographical position to become the new industrial and trade centre in Asia.

“JPRN believes the high cost of making businesses in Sabah is partly the reason why Sarawak will become a major economic and investment powerhouse more so when that State is racing to build good infrastructures and to produce cheap energy on their own.

“The unit’s concern is that if more and more commodity-processing investors choose Sarawak (because of its conducive ecosystem), over time, our raw commodities such as natural rubber or wood products from Tenom, Sipitang or Keningau will end up being transported to Sarawak through the Pan Borneo Highway for downstream purposes.

“We have seen how our oil and gas is being channeled out to Bintulu through Kimanis and the same thing can also happen to our raw commodities.

“This is the reason why in order for the State to increase its competitiveness, we must first of all, uplift the infrastructures and utilities all over Sabah,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sarifuddin also said such an upliftment agenda should include the establishment of State Geological Department, the inclusion of relevant stakeholders in the planning process and adherence to international convention.

“JPRN believes that the State Government has to do away with the normal way of making roads, drainage and pipings that are susceptible to damages and replace it with industrial grade (heavy duty).

“Why do the palm oil estates in Peninsular have very good feeder roads whereas our East Coast (palm oil estates) is in deplorable condition despite the State Government collecting many forms of revenue from the palm oil industry?

“The necessity for Sabah to use heavy duty specification for its infrastructures and utilities had also been raised by our deputy president, Datuk Darell Leiking, at the recent State Assembly sitting.

“For this purpose, we need to firstly establish the State Geological Department, that should be paired with the State Environment Department, so both can do their studies on soil condition, water runoffs or environmental impact before the commencement of any infrastructure project.

“In view of the many grouses and conflicts on infrastructure projects in Sabah under GRS, we should also include relevant taxpayers and stakeholders such as industry players, WWF or Transparency International in the planning processes and to ensure international convention such as UNDP’s FPIC is being adhered to.

“The Member of Parliament for Kota Belud, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis is also the chairperson of Parliament Malaysia Committee on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and her experience and networks on SDG will also allow Warisan to proceed with this agenda without jeopardizing the interest of the Indigenous,” he concluded.