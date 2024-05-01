6,000 foreign workers in S’wak registered under Workforce Recalibration Programme to date, says Gerawat

KUCHING (May 1): Around 6,000 foreign workers in Sarawak have been registered under the second phase of the Workforce Recalibration Programme (RTK) to date, says Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said the majority of these workers hailed from Indonesia and are involved in the plantation and construction industries.

“We are giving time for employers up to the end of June to register their foreign workers whose work permit has either expired or does not possess any work permit.

“I was told that around 4,000 to 6,000 workers have been registered under the second phase whereas for the first phase which started from July last year, there were also thousands that were registered,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) state-level Labour Day celebration here today.

He was asked to comment on the latest update regarding the registration of foreign workers under the RTK.

Earlier at the event, Gerawat said the Foreign Workers Transformation Approach (FWTA) system was currently in the final stages of development where it was undergoing a pilot test which commenced in mid-January this year.

“This pilot training is expected to end on June 30 with full implementation expected to run by the end of the year.

“The main functions and features of the FWTA system consist of job advertisements, Approval in Principle (AP) applications, health monitoring and screening, QR Card issuance and employee enforcement and tracking,” he said.

He explained that the Sarawak government through the Immigration and Labour Management Unit (ILMU) under the Premier’s Department was developing FWTA to improve the process of hiring foreign workers in Sarawak.

“The FWTA system will be the main channel for local employers to advertise any vacancies in their companies and give local jobseekers the opportunity to apply for these vacancies in Sarawak.

“Preliminary discussions on the FWTA system have started since 2012 and the project started to be implemented last year after getting the approval of the Sarawak Cabinet.

“Throughout the years 2022 and 2023, a series of engagements and discussions have been conducted with relevant agencies and stakeholders to gather the ‘user needs’ of the system,” he said, adding that local ICT service providers have been appointed by the state government to develop the system in accordance with the Sarawak ICT Security Policy (DKICT) which sets the framework for data management, system hosting and storage, the use of digital signatures and computer generated files (documents) for official use.

He also said that the state government was also in the process of studying the potential of integrating the FWTA system with other existing systems owned by the state and federal Government under the same subject and category to increase the scope and scope of maximising the use of data.

“The FWTA system is expected to be the main platform to assist and facilitate government agencies in determining and identifying their talent pool, and skill set requirements for the job matching process and job search activities for employers and employees in Sarawak.

“Continuous improvement, added value and value creation will be incorporated into this system from time to time in line with current trends and government requirements to control, monitor and coordinate the supply and demand of human resources in Sarawak,” he said.

Also present was MTUC Sarawak chairman Zaidi Nasar.