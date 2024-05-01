Ali Suhaili appointed as new Azam CEO

KUCHING (May 1): Ali Suhaili has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam) effective today (May 1).

According to a press release, Ali, with a career spanning over four decades in public service, brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to community development.

Ali’s professional journey began in April 1981, marked by dedication and exemplary leadership.

His roles ranged from External Officer to District and Divisional Information Officer, leaving a lasting impact on the communities he served.

The decision to appoint Ali, who is also a former member of Azam Sarawak, received unanimous approval from AZAM’s board members during a recent meeting.

Leveraging his extensive experience and networking prowess, this strategic move aims to unleash Azam’s potential in advancing modern communication development in Sarawak, in line with the state’s progressive vision.

This transition follows the tenure of the previous CEO, Lelia Sim Ah Hua, whose term concluded on April 26 this year.