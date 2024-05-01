Anwar: Civil servants to get over 13 pct salary increase starting December, highest in history

PUTRAJAYA (May 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that civil servants will enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year, the highest increase in the nation’s history.

He said the increase would involve an allocation of over RM10 billion.

“The increase will be more than 13 per cent…the best increase in history by the Madani Government,” he said in his speech when officiating the National Labour Day 2024 celebration here.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) being revised, the government will ensure that the minimum income for civil servants exceeds RM2,000 per month.

“Currently, the overall minimum income, which includes salary and fixed allowances, is RM1,795 per month,” he said.

Anwar further said the highest pay hike was 13 per cent about 12 years ago, and the Madani Government will ensure that this time, it will be higher than that.

“Therefore, we will implement an increase of more than 13 per cent starting December this year because I have promised,” he said.

When tabling Budget 2024 on Oct 13 last year, the prime minister announced that the SSPA would be fully implemented from 2025.

“When we start implementing it next year, it (the allocation) will exceed RM10 billion because the amount is quite big and the increase is quite substantial…making it the most significant increase in history.

“We will also assess it from a financial perspective and look for ways to fund it while ensuring that the national debt does not become excessive. This will require exceptional expertise, but no matter how hard it is, we have a duty to fulfil our promise to the people, including workers,” he said. – Bernama