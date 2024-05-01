Body of missing Belaga man found in Btg Rajang near Rh Lat Punan Biau

BINTULU (May 1): The body of a 56-year-old man, who was reported missing after failing to return home from fishing downstream of Batang Rajang last Saturday, has been found on Tuesday.

Awi Lahang’s body was found by the public floating on the banks of the Batang River near Rumah Lat Punan Biau, about 25 kilometres from Giam Tukuk and 50km from the search and rescue (SAR) operation base at Uma Badang Long Dungan jetty.

The SAR was activated on Monday following a missing person’s report received by the Belaga police.

On the second day of SAR yesterday, the SAR team comprising of Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Sarawak Rivers Board, police and Civil Defence Force including local villagers conducted water surface search along the banks of the Rajang river.

They were informed of the discovery of Awi’s body at 3.10pm and arrived at the scene to retrieve the body at 4pm.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action.