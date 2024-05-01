Chairman: MPP issues notice to Lrg Datuk Tawi Sli shop block owners with structural issues to appoint consultant

KUCHING (May 1): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has issued notices to shop block owners affected by structural issues at Lorong Datuk Tawi Sli to appoint their own professional consultant to conduct a structural integrity assessment report on their buildings.

MPP chairman Tan Kai in a statement said the council also assisted the building owners in appointing a consultant as part of MPP’s effort to address the structural issues affecting buildings.

He was replying to a statement by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen on April 29 of unsafe semi-industrial shop block at Jalan Tawi Sli here.

Additionally, Tan said MPP conducted a joint inspection with JKR Sarawak on the affected buildings in July 2023.

Following a meeting and a visual inspection report on the structure prepared by JKR Sarawak, MPP communicated with the professional engineer appointed by the building owners to expedite the preparation of the structural integrity assessment report, he added.

Although the owners should be responsible for the well-being of their privately owned buildings, MPP has made efforts to advise and facilitate the building owners to address the issue as soon as possible, Tan stressed.

He said MPP acknowledged the receipt of the structural integrity assessment report in February 2024 and its additional information furnished on March 27 2024 following inquiries by MPP.

He added that MPP is in the process of obtaining further inputs from the Chief Inspector of Building from JKR Sarawak, who is also a technical agency.

“According to the Sarawak Building Ordinance (SBO), 1994, the Chief Inspector of Building is appointed under Section 27A to advise the Government on the safety of buildings and to assist local authorities in exercising their powers under SBO.

“MPP will follow up on the matter and undertake necessary steps to address any remaining concerns,” Tan said.

On April 29, Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman, said MPP should have responded to a building integrity assessment report, which has deemed a semi-industrial shop block at Lorong Datuk Tawi Sli to be unsafe.

Despite the findings of a consultant engineer, the council has not taken any action, and the 11 dilapidated units are still occupied, he said.

He claimed severe cracks on the façade and structure of the semi-industrial block began appearing many years ago.

“All owners involving Lot 1603 to 1611 Block 218 KNLD have asked the consultant engineer to carry out a building integrity assessment. This was in December 2023.

“And in January this year, the report was completed. The verification and enquiry process with clients was also carried out. And on 16th February, the report was submitted to MPP,” he said.