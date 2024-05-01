Cherish your ancestral history, heritage, Bung Bratak Heritage Association chief reminds Bidayuh community

BAU (May 1): The Bidayuh community must continue to cherish their ancestral history and heritage, which serves as a vital reminder of their deep cultural roots, said Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He explained that this principle is the driving force behind the annual celebration of Bung Bratak Day, celebrated on May 1.

“We hold this occasion for one simple reason: to honor our ancestors who lived here 750 years ago. Without them, we wouldn’t be here today. It’s crucial that we pay our respects to them.

“Everyone must value our history and heritage. If we neglect our past, we lose our connection to who we are. It’s essential to honor our history continually, so we never forget our origins and cultural legacy,” he said.

Minos said this in his speech during the opening of Bung Bratak Day, which was officiated by Sarawak Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, at Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) here today.

Minos expressed his gratitude to the Ministry for their continuous support, highlighting the role of funding in organising such events.

“As long as the Ministry supports the Bung Bratak Heritage Association, we promise to continue celebrating Bung Bratak Day on May 1 every year,” he added.

The event highlighted a range of Bidayuh delicacies and beverages, offering attendees a taste of their rich culinary heritage, as well as handicrafts.

Additionally, it showcased the cultural diversity of the Bidayuh community through performances that represented various dialects and districts, adding vibrancy to the celebration.

Minos expressed pride in the unity among the Bidayuh communities, highlighting their ability to come together as one big family despite their linguistic differences.

Besides the Bidayuh community, the event attracted a diverse audience, with participants hailing from various backgrounds, including the Chinese, Malays, Ibans, and Orang Ulu communities.

Also present were Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol; Bidayuh community leader Temenggong Atok Derop; Department of Culture, Arts and Heritage Sarawak director Noor Seela Noor Sulaiman; and Bau police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kempas.

“Thank you for honoring our heritage and ancestors by showing respect to Bung Bratak, and for your support and participation in celebrating the rich history of the Bidayuh community from the Bau and Lundu districts, particularly the Jagoi-Bratak side,” said Minos.