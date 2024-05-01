Equip yourselves with new knowledge, skills to serve effectively, Pakan rep tells community leaders

SARIKEI (May 1): Community leaders here must continue to equip themselves with new knowledge and skills to serve their people more effectively, says Tan Sri William Mawan.

The Pakan assemblyman and advisor in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development) added that they must explore and master relevant skills.

“More leadership courses should be conducted for grassroots leaders to strengthen the administration and management of village, security and development committees,” he said.

He was speaking at the thanksgiving ceremony recently for the appointment of 21 tuai rumah (longhouse heads) who received letters of appointment from the Sarawak government in April 2024.

The event, held at Rumah Minang, Batu 2, Jalan Pakan/Engkamop, was attended by 400 people, including more than 80 tuai rumahs.

Meanwhile, Mawan also thanked all parties, especially the grassroots leaders, who have always given their support and commitment to the development of Pakan District until it is no longer known as the ‘Poorest District in Malaysia’, but is now famous and heralded by the national media as the ‘Most Friendly District’.

He also expressed how moved he was to see the ceremony, which was very lively, clearly reflecting the people’s support for the leadership and the current administration.

Tuai Rumah Minang in her welcoming speech expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the government, especially the Pakan assemblyman for the confidence placed in them and their appointment as Tuai Rumah.

He also urged the women leaders to be more courageous and enthusiastic as women have many advantages as leaders because they have a higher instinct and love for the people than men.

So she took on the challenge of organising the thanksgiving ceremony for the appointment of the tuai rumahs, the first to be held in Pakan.