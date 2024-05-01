Finger-pointing needs to stop, Batu Kitang rep calls on Chong

KUCHING (May 1): Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang wants Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen to stop misleading the public and playing the blame-game when it comes to matters concerning the local authorities.

The former Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman highlighted this during a press conference here yesterday, referring to Chong’s remarks on Monday about a semi-industrial shop block at Jalan Tawi Sli here being deemed ‘unsafe’ in a building integrity assessment report.

“Stop pointing fingers at the MPP, at SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party), at the minister and at me, when all you (Chong) need to do as a responsible YB (elected representative) is to advise the private owners to take charge of their properties and remedy any structure defects found in their premises,” stressed Lo.

Chong, also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, had said that despite the findings published by a consultant engineer, the MPP had not taken any action and the 11 dilapidated units in the block were still occupied.

He claimed that severe cracks on the façade and structure of the semi-industrial block began appearing many years ago.

“All owners involving Lot 1603 to 1611 Block 218 KNLD have asked the consultant engineer to carry out a building integrity assessment. This was in December 2023. And in January this year, the report was completed. The verification and enquiry process with clients was also carried out. On Feb 16, the report was submitted to MPP.

“MPP only gave a verbal response on March 21. To date, they have yet to issue a formal reply,” said Chong in a press conference on Monday.

On this, Lo questioned whether the 11 shop owners had sought expert’s advice regarding their premises.

“My next question is, have the shop owners exhausted all possible means, through expert’s advice, to salvage their properties? Chong, in the newspaper report, appeared to say that 11 shop houses needed to be closed down by the council.

“Is it necessary? They may not have engaged an engineer, but definitely they could have engaged or talked to the contractor on the job and sought advice. Who knows?

“Moreover, they could continue their business if they did, and the shop might not need to close down. What is wrong with it?”

Lo pointed out that the council had the authority to close any premises, especially those in public places, if they were deemed ‘unsafe’.

“But my point is that these are private landowners, private shop owners. The responsibility is upon them to seek professional advice.

“If it’s your house, do you come and ask the council to come and repair it? No, you’d have called the experts to come and repair them,” said Lo.