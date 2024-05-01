Fire scare at mall in Kuching city centre after travelator bursts into flames

KUCHING (May 1): A travelator in a shopping mall in the city centre at Pearl Street here caught on fire around 5.28pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the mall’s emergency rescue team however managed to extinguish the fire with 12 fire extinguishers.

Firefighters from the Padungan and Batu Lintang stations were mobilised to the mall to conduct an overhaul operation to ensure the fire would not reignite.

Firefighters concluded the operation after ensuring the situation was safe before returning back to their respective stations.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.