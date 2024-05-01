House destroyed, man injured after fire in Sri Aman Tuesday night

KUCHING (May 1): A double-storey house at Kampung Sabu Jalan Lok Pin, Sri Aman was 80 per cent destroyed in a fire last night (April 30).

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, a distress call was received at 11.13pm regarding the fire before firefighters from the Sri Aman station were rushed to the scene.

“The fire involved a semi-permanent structure which was home to three Pakistani men.

“One of them sustained minor injuries when trying to save himself by jumping from a height of approximately three meters from the top floor of the house,” said the spokesperson.

The man was sent to Sri Aman Hospital by his friends before Bomba arrived at the scene.

The fire also destroyed a motorcycle.

After fully extinguishing the fire, the operation concluded at 1.40am today.