In Johor, water supply company CEO, owner remanded over graft probe

JOHOR BAHRU (May 1): A water supply company chief executive officer and a company owner have been remanded for three days starting today to facilitate an ongoing graft investigation into bribery and false claims.

The remand order against the two men aged 38 and 35 was issued by Magistrate Nurmadiana Mamat this morning.

The two men were arrested at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office at about 4pm yesterday before they were brought to Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest and said that the case was being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, it was reported that two top officials of the water supply company in the state were arrested to assist in investigations related to accepting bribes.

It was understood that an investigation was launched in response to complaints lodged against them in 2023 for allegedly receiving bribes from two contractors for assisting their companies in securing service and supply contracts from the water supply company.

Both men also allegedly submitted documents containing false information regarding an application for donations amounting to RM3.3 million for a programme that was not fully implemented. – Bernama