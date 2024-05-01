Man survives after falling 10-storeys from apartment in Sibu

SIBU (May 1): A man in his 20s miraculously survived after falling from the 13th to the 3rd floor of an apartment building here today.

The incident took place around 5.30am this morning, and the man suffered serious injuries before being sent to the hospital.

Witnesses who lived nearby said they heard a loud crashing sound before frantically looking out to check what it was, only to be shocked when they saw a man lying on the third floor of the building.

The police were also called to the scene to carry out an investigation.