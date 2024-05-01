Mentally challenged woman in Kuching almost boarded flight to Johor

KUCHING (May 1): A mentally challenged woman who went missing since the night of April 26, almost boarded a flight to Johor today (May 1).

But thanks to a netizen who spotted her at the Kuching International Airport (KIA), the woman was stopped before they called her step sister, who had reported her missing.

The step sister also sought help from Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen to find the woman.

“Thanks to the power of social media, the missing OKU girl was found, and the family members managed to stop her from leaving Sarawak last night, a few hours before the flight due to leave Sarawak,” Chong said in a statement today.

He said the woman came to his office on April 30 to seek help finding her mentally challenged sister who had been missing for days.

“With her permission and after citing the police report that she has made, I posted on my Facebook page seeking members of the public to help locate her,” said the Stampin MP and Pandungan assemblyman.

On the same night, a Facebook user spotted the missing woman at KIA, and thus immediately contacted the family, said Chong.

Immediately, her step sister went to the airport, and with the help of police officers there, managed to get her home safe.

She apparently had an air ticket bound for Johor early this morning, Chong added.

“After another few more hours, she would be on the flight to Johor and may not be found anymore.

“The family wish to thank all the social media users and the members of the public for their kindness in helping to share the post to help locate her,” said Chong.

“They also wish to express their thanks to the police for the help rendered.

:With the experience of this incident, we will continue to correspond with the authorities to try to put in place some precautionary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future,” he added.