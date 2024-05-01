Op Samseng Jalanan sees 380 summonses issued, 19 vehicles seized

BINTULU (May 1): A total of 380 summonses were issued and 18 motorcycles and one car impounded by police during an ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation conducted here from April 12 to 28.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the operation was focused on traffic offences, especially illegal racing.

“A total of 335 individuals, comprising 327 men and eight women, have been inspected throughout the operation.

“We also conducted checks on 212 motorcycles and 10 cars,” he said in a statement.

Nixon said the 380 summonses issued involved various traffic offences under the Road Transport Act 1987, including driving without a licence, expired road tax, vehicle modifications, vehicles not having rear-view mirrors, fancy plate numbers and failure to display number plates.

On the impounded vehicles, Nixon said it was made under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“In addition, parents or vehicle owners are also subject to action for allowing underage individuals to drive or ride a vehicle,” he added.

Nixon advised the public to always abide by the law for their safety.

“To the parents, always monitor your children’s movement to prevent them from getting involved in illegal activities. We will continue this operation to combat illegal activities like street gangs or ‘mat rempit’ (illegal motor racers) that can pose danger to other road users,” he said.