PBB branch pledges support to SUPP to win back Bawang Assan seat in coming state election

SIBU (May 1): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bawang Assan branch has pledged to work together with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) to win back the Bawang Assan seat in the coming state elections.

PBB Bawang Assan branch chairman Romeo Christopher Tegong said the seat traditionally belonged to SUPP and it is only fair that PBB helps SUPP to win back the seat.

“Bawang Assan belongs to SUPP and we do not want to rock the boat. We have therefore decided to go all out and work together with SUPP to win the Bawang Assan seat,” he told reporters at the press conference after the branch’s annual general meeting here today.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh is the current Bawang Assan assemblyman. He joined PDP after his Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) was dissolved last March.

Romeo, who is also the Political Secretary to the Premier, said if the opposition wins the seat because of disagreement and internal fighting between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties, constituents will suffer.

He said the state election could be held next year or in 2026, and the branch is always ready for the battle.

He said the branch has 3,724 members and could contribute at least 3,500 votes to the GPS candidate for the seat.

He therefore called upon the branch’s Women and Youth wings to work hard and ensure success for the GPS candidate in the next election.

Romeo said there were too many issues affecting the livelihood of the people of Bawang Assan, and they are in dire need of a representative who is energetic, young and brave enough to be their voice in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

“We must work hard this time because the Bawang Assan area has long been lagging behind in terms of development such as the rural transformation projects (RTP), poor longhouses, infrastructure and markets,” he said.

On the dissolution of PSB and its members joining PDP, Romeo welcomed the move, adding they can work together for the benefit of GPS.

“We very much welcomed PSB members to join PDP because it is good for Bawang Assan for it means there will be less opposition.

“However, we hope that they are sincere in their actions. We do not want them to join PDP and when election time comes, there will be quarrel. We have learned from experience and such things happen,” he said.

Romeo reiterated that whoever is the candidate proposed by GPS in the coming election, they will go all out to support the candidate.

“No matter who is the candidate GPS introduces, we must work together as a team and ensure victory for GPS,” he said.