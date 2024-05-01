Police looking for men involved in Jln Pending brawl

KUCHING (May 1): The police are looking for individuals involved in a fight at Jalan Pending here after a 20-second video went viral on social media recently

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the incident happened on Tuesday (April 30) at around 9am.

“Investigations found that the cause of the brawl was due to the lorry driver’s dissatisfaction for not being given way.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and criminal intimidation,” he said.

Ahsmon urged the public with information regarding the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

He said those with information can also call the police at 082-244444 or go to any nearby police station.