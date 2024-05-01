Premier: Salary review study for Sarawak civil servants to be completed in one-half month

KUCHING (May 1): Sarawak will conduct a study on the salary review for the state civil servants before making an official announcement on the matter, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the study is estimated to be completed within one-and-a-half month.

“I have given a signal that perhaps we can give a pay raise following the announcement by our Prime Minister today on the increment of salaries for federal civil servants.

“I’ve given a timeline for the study to be completed, and God willing, we will be able to finalise this in one-and-a-half month’s time,” he told reporters when met after attending the Simunjan District Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri celebration in Simunjan today, adding that an official announcement will be made once the study is completed.

“I will make the announcement officially on what our plan is at the state level,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that civil servants will enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year.

The salary review, which will be the first in 12 years, is among the highest increments in the nation’s history.

He said the increase would involve an allocation of over RM10 billion and that the government will ensure that the minimum income for civil servants exceeds RM2,000 per month.

“Currently, the overall minimum income, which includes salary and fixed allowances is RM1,795 per month,” he said at the Labour Day celebration in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari in a doorstop interview said the state government will be expanding the Dewan Mesra Simunjan multi-purpose hall following a request from Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris.

“This is to improve the facilities for the local communities around here so that they will be more comfortable when holding their events.

“We have not calculated the estimated cost yet but the plan will include expanding the hall outside so that exhibitions can be held here while the hall itself can be for events such as forums and so on,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, he said Simunjan has the potential to adopt cutting-edge technology in rice cultivation similar to what is being implemented in Lubok Punggor in Gedong.

“Our experiment on the latest method of paddy cultivation has produced positive results and as such we will bring this to Simunjan as well as to Tanjung Purun in Lundu and Stumbin in Sri Aman.

“We will bring in experts from the university to help us produce more paddy,” he said.

He aspired for Sarawak to become Malaysia’s major rice producer.

“We have sufficient land and water supply. All it takes is for us to be diligent and hardworking in adapting to new technology.

“God willing, if we can produce eight metric tonnes of rice per hectare, the income generated is expected to be around RM6,400 per month.

“If there are two hectares that means the farmers would be able to generate around RM12,000. This means that we will be able to improve the quality of life of our people and help them get out of poverty,” said Abang Johari.

Also present were Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Deputy Infrastructure and Port Development Minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo.