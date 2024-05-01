Sarawak finishes fourth in MIAG 2024 Swimming Championship in KL

KUCHING (May 1): The Sarawak swimming team put on an impressive performance at the 59th MILO/MAS Malaysia Invitational Age Group (MIAG) Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur from Apr 25-28.

Out of the 11 teams from across the country, Sarawak finished in a commendable fourth overall place after collecting 30 golds, 29 silvers and 13 bronze medals.

Under the guidance of team manager Victor Leong, and coaches Erika Kong and Rhona Lai, Sarawak’s success was further highlighted by individual achievements.

Ryan Colby Kueh Poh Yuen was awarded the Most Valuable Swimmer in the Boys 14-15 category while Hii Puong Wei received the same award in the Boys 19 and over category.

Ryan secured gold medals in both the Open and Closed categories for the 100m freestyle. He also claimed bronze in the Open category and gold in the Closed category for the 400m individual medley.

Similarly, in the 400m freestyle, Ryan won bronze in the Open category and gold in the Closed category. He also achieved notable placements, finishing fourth in the Open category and second in the Closed category for the 50m freestyle, as well as fifth in the Open category and second in the Closed category for the 200m freestyle.

Additionally, Ryan contributed to the Mixed 14-15 4x100m freestyle relay, earning a bronze medal.

Puong Wei achieved second place in the Closed category and fifth in the Open category for the 100m breaststroke. He secured first place in the Closed category and third in the Open category for the 200m backstroke.

In the 50m butterfly, Puong Wei finished ninth in the Closed category and 20th in the Open category. He achieved second place in the Closed category and eighth in the Open category for the 50m backstroke.

In the 100m freestyle, Puong Wei won third place in the Closed category and 10th in the Open category, while in the 400m individual medley, he secured first place in the Closed category and third in the Open category.

Furthermore, Puong Wei showcased his versatility by achieving podium placements in various events, including the 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 200m individual Medley, 100m butterfly, and 50m freestyle.

Following the championship, five swimmers have met the qualifying time for Sukma XXI. They are Magdalene Lau Ing Siew, Dylan Leong Yi Quan, Jeff Chua Yu Yang, Kelly Teo Yao and Hii Puong Wei.

Despite budget considerations, plans are underway to send all Sukma XXI llong-listed swimmers to the upcoming 66th Malaysia Open Swimming Championships in Kuala Lumpur from May 23-26.

This competition will provide crucial experience for the swimmers, simulating the conditions of Sukma XXI swimming competition heats and finals.

Meanwhile, at the MIAG international open level, Sarawak maintained their strong performance, securing ninth overall place with 37 medals including five golds, eight silvers, and 25 bronzes.

The Hong Kong China Swimming Association topped the overall standings, with Indonesia Akuatik team and Selangor following closely.

With a total of 37 teams and over 1,000 swimmers competing over four days, Sarawak’s achievements underline their prominence in Malaysian swimming.