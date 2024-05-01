Sibu cops nab foreign man suspected of drug trafficking

SIBU (May 1): Police here have arrested a 49-year-old foreigner for suspected drug trafficking.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the man was nabbed around 4.20pm at a rented room at Jalan Tunku Osman here on April 30 by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division team.

“Further inspection found the suspect in possession of 44 transparent plastic packets of various sizes containing crystalline solids suspected to be syabu, weighing 50.15grams,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspected drugs have an estimated street value of RM5,516.

He said the man was brought back to the police station, and a urine test on him returned positive for drugs.

Zulkipli said the case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the suspect would be remanded for six days.