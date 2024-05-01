SUPP Bawang Assan team conducts site inspections for upgrading projects

SIBU (May 1): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development Team conducted site inspections for walkway and carpark projects at Rumah Ali and Rumah Muja at Sungai Tutus and several roads in the Bawang Assan area on April 29.

The team was joined by engineers from Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

Team leader councillor Kevin Lau said the site inspections aimed to assess the proposed upgrading projects approved by the state government under the Special Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

He added that the visit was also intended to give the SRDC engineering team the opportunity to identify and become familiar with the locations selected for the upgrading works, since the project will be implemented by SRDC.

“The RTP funding is very important for my team because it is a special allocation from the Sarawak government to the Bawang Assan area, and we must make good use of it.

“We must also expedite the implementation of the proposed projects and work with the engineers from SRDC to address some of the issues faced by the people there,” he pointed out.

Lau thanked the community leaders and his team for working with the residents to improve their lives.