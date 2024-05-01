TBS collects RM30.43 mln in tithe in first three months of 2024

SIBU (May 1): Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) has collected tithe amounting to RM30.43 million from January to March this year.

Its general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie said a total of RM25.60 million has been distributed to eligible asnaf (tithe recipients).

“We have been able to distribute the amount collected to eligible recipients. Most of our assistance is indeed dedicated to those under the asnaf category, generally the B40 (low-income) group,” he told reporters at ‘TBS Sibu Customer Day’ held at the Sibu Islamic Complex hall yesterday.

Abang Mohd Shibli added that TBS last year collected RM141 million in tithe.

He explained the tithe is distributed to the recipients through its four main programmes, namely ‘Program Mengukuhkan Tradisi Keilmuan’, ‘Program Membangunkan Institusi Islam’, ‘Program Memantapkan Kebajikan Ummah’ and ‘Program Peningkatan Kemahiran Ummah’.

Meanwhile, the TBS Sibu Customer Day event gathered about 1,500 people.

Abang Mohd Shibli said the event is held as appreciation to their customers, especially government agencies and departments as well as private organisations that have helped TBS to collect tithe through salary deduction.

“They additionally have also cooperated in identifying those who are entitled to receive our assistance,” he said.

Also present were TBS Finance and Administration Sector head Sulaiman Mahili and TBS Sibu head Azliyani Jasini.