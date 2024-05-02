Anwar confident Parliament will approve civil servants’ salary hike

PUTRAJAYA (May 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that Parliament will approve the public service salary hike of more than 13 per cent when it is tabled in the 2025 Budget this October.

He said that all leaders of component parties in the Madani Government, including Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, have also given their full support for the salary increase to be implemented from Dec 1.

“Civil servants, in general, welcome the announcement, but we also hear several statements questioning the date of implementation (on Dec 1), saying the Parliament may or may not approve it.

“I would like to know if there is an MP (Member of Parliament) who would oppose the increase. If there is, let’s drop him in the next general election,” he said at the Home Ministry Madani Aidifitri celebration here today.

Anwar said that the salary increase was announced yesterday, with its details to be discussed at the Civil Service Perdana Programme (MAPPA) later, and the full announcement will be made during the tabling of Budget 2025.

He said the Public Service Department (PSD) has also been instructed to engage with civil servants in each state to discuss if adjustments were necessary.

Anwar also rapped certain parties who criticised the salary increase without considering the heavier responsibilities shouldered and the dedication shown by the civil servants.

“There has been no increase over the past 12 years, so now we approved it. For the critics, listen carefully. You want a high salary, and you receive a high salary, but you oppose this increase (for civil servants). You expect them to work tirelessly for low wages. This is ridiculous and unacceptable.

“Don’t be arrogant or envious. Just because you don’t welcome it, it doesn’t mean you have to criticise it,” he said.

Anwar also stressed that the announcement of the salary increase had nothing to do with the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election because the decision was made long before the assemblywoman KKB Lee Kee Hiong passed away on March 21. – Bernama