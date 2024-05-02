Body in lake: Miri man charged with murdering uncle

MIRI (May 2): A man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with murdering his uncle last month.

No plea was recorded from Danien Elia, 31, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused from Tudan was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with causing the death of Lan Wan, 56, at a lake located along the road to Lakeshore Villa in Senadin here.

He allegedly committed the offence between 5am and 9.03am on April 17.

Prosecuting officer ASP Mary Ong requested the court to set a new date for further mention of the case, as the chemist report on the case items and the victim’s post-mortem report have yet to be completed.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy allowed the application and set June 6 for further mention.

The accused was also ordered to be further detained at Miri Central Prison pending the date, as murder is a non-bailable offence.

On April 17, members of the public stumbled upon the victim’s body in the lake.

The body, with injuries to the head and body, was clad in a T-shirt and underwear.