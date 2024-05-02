CID awarded best-decorated stall during Sarawak police’s Aidilfitri celebration

KUCHING (May 2): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been awarded as the best-decorated stall during the Sarawak Police Contingent’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration on April 30.

The second place went to the Special Branch Department, followed by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department in the third place.

The celebration, which was held at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here, was attended by the Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata together with his wife Datin Jennita William.

A total of ten stalls representing the police departments were set up at the police contingent’s open-air hall in conjunction with the celebration.

On hand to receive the prize for the best-decorated stall from Mancha was the Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Wong Ing Fung.

Also present at the celebration was the Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus together with his wife Datin Zanilatun Kamariah Zakaria, Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan, Sarawak Education Department director Dr Azhar Ahmad, First Infantry Division commander Maj Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman and the various district police chiefs.