Crash near Marudi junction claims life of motorcyclist

MIRI (May 2): A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along the Pan Borneo Highway near the Marudi junction here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received an emergency call on the incident at 9.04am and dispatched a team from the Lopeng fire station to the scene.

“The single-vehicle accident saw the victim crash about four metres down the side of the road.

“The unconscious victim was carried back up on a stretcher and handed over to medical personnel, who pronounced him dead at the scene,” said Bomba.

Police personnel later transported the body to the hospital for further action.

The rescue operation, led by senior fire officer Mohd Fairus Apit, ended at 11am.