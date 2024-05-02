Dayak customs, tradition can contribute to Sarawak’s unity, says Batu Kitang rep

KUCHING (May 2): The customs and traditions of the Dayak community can contribute to the spirit of unity in Sarawak, says Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang.

Speaking during the opening of Gawai Bazaar 2024 in Aeroville Mall here yesterday, he said like other festivals in Malaysia, Gawai Dayak celebration is also important as it can build an ethnic identity.

He further lauded the Gawai Bazaar programme, saying that it is one of the ways to strengthen the camaraderie and develop a harmonious atmosphere in the state.

“Hopefully with this organisation, we can share the joy and excitement of Gawai Dayak regardless of race or religion.

“Therefore, as the people of Bumi Kenyalang who always value peace and harmony, we are very grateful because our community consists of various races and religions can celebrate festivals according to their respective religions and traditions peacefully,” said Lo.

He further reminded everyone to always be united in any situations that occur whether politically or economically to ensure that Sarawak remains safe and prosperous.

“We in Sarawak are very lucky because religion and race have never caused an issue to the spirit of unity that has been intertwined for a long time.

“Like this afternoon, we can see our Malay and Chinese friends are also present together to enliven the event today (May 1).

Meanwhile, the Gawai Bazaar programme director Padila Jiahong said the event is held from May 1 to 12, with 35 kiosks indoor, and 11 food kiosks outdoor.

She said the programme is held with the objective of promoting the beauty, uniqueness and cultural diversity of our community in Sarawak through the collaboration of the non-governmental organisation (NGOs), community, private companies, small traders, local art activists and Dayak culture lovers.

“It is also to create a community of entrepreneurs and small traders to promote their products, and local delicacies, handcrafts of the local community.

“Most importantly, it is to create and strengthen consensus between various government and non-government agencies to achieve common goals, especially to customers of Aeroville Mall and business partners,” said Padilla.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Aeroville Mall director Kapitan Tan Kun Gee, Kelab Seni Budaya Anak Sarawak (Kesera) president and Mrs Global Asian 2023 Kimi Tomas, and other distinguished guests.