Deputy Premier tells department, agencies under his ministry to monitor projects closely, avoid delays

KUCHING (May 2): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has called upon all heads of departments and agencies under the Sarawak Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development (MUDeNR) to closely monitor all projects under their respective responsibilities.

In this regard, the MUDeNR Minister II, said that any projects that have yet to be implemented or are still in planning ought to start immediately and be completed by 2025.

“When the number of extension projects can be reduced, of course more new projects will be added in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) for this ministry later,” he said in his address during the ministry’s staff appreciation night at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

“If there is a project that cannot be implemented for certain reasons, then do take immediate action to transfer the allocation ceiling to other projects that need it,” he said, citing the Limbang Lawas Local Plan 2035 project as one of the project priorities.

With the comprehensive local plan study, he said this could guarantee sustainability and balanced development in Limbang and Lawas districts from the physical and economic aspects.

According to him, various projects are under way in the districts too, such as industrial projects, bridges, airports, the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) Project and the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Apart from Limbang Lawas Local Plan 2035, there are two other projects that are no less important, namely Miri City Local Plan 2035 and Sibu Town Local Plan 2035.

“I also urge that the completed projects be evaluated. If the completed project cannot be used for some reason, immediate action should be taken to overcome it so that it can be used by the people,” he said.

“There is a year and a half left before entering the 13MP, which means that there is still a year and a half left for us to complete all the projects that have been approved under the 12MP.

“We need to work hard to ensure that all existing projects are fully implemented before we can compete for more new project allocations under the 13MP,” said the Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment.

Also present at the event was Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh and other officials.