Disabled robbed by man offering him a job in KK

KOTA KINABALU (May 2): A disabled man was robbed in Kampung Kopungit here on Tuesday after he accepted a job offer.

State Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Asisten Commissioner Azmi Abd Rahim said the incident took place on April 29, when the 36-year-old disabled victim, who is deaf and mute, uploaded his desire to find a job through Facebook before being contacted by the suspect.

“The suspect contacted the victim to ‘offer’ him a job and brought him to Kg Kopungit in the car.

“Upon reaching Kg Kopungit, the suspect and two others who were inside the car, robbed the victim with a knife and a machete.

“The victim lodged a police report the same day at around 6.54pm and within 24 hours, police arrested one of the suspects along Jalan Tugu in Kampung Air around 2pm the following day,” he said on Thursday.

Azmi said police also seized a knife, a machete and a vehicle that were used by the suspects to commit the crime.

Azmi said the 29-year-old suspect had been remanded for investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery.

A manhunt for the remaining suspects is underway, he added.