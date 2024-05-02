Dr Rundi: e-Tani system important for S’wak govt to channel targeted assistance

KUCHING (May 2): The e-Tani system developed by the state government is important for the government to give targeted assistance, said Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

According to him, through the e-Tani system, the government can obtain information from farmers in an effort to channel appropriate assistance and know what farmers in the state need.

”Through it, we know what you need and we can then provide you with any assistance and from the system, we can also record production.

“For example, if farmers grow pineapples, we can at least know how many pineapple plants the farmers have and how many we can help.

“It will be difficult if it is made randomly. That is why this e-Tani is important,” he told a press conference after inaugurating the Sarawak Department of Agriculture’s Integrity Day 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

In this regard, Dr Rundi hopes that members of the media will disseminate information about e-Tani to members of the public, explaining to them what e-Tani is about.

Meanwhile, information provided by the Agriculture Department to reporters during the event revealed that the e-Tani developed by the department allows users to apply for help and services from the department at any time and anywhere, as long as the user has access to the internet and a smartphone.

The facility allows users mainly from rural areas but working in the city to make an application, which means that existing land owners or tenants do not need to go to the nearest Agriculture Department station counter to apply for agricultural assistance and services.

“In addition, this facility can save time and costs (such as transportation) for users. However, users, especially farmers, must visit the website sarawakid.sarawak.gov.my to register.

“After that, users can visit sarawak.gov.my and register their respective profiles and once the application is received, the department will verify and evaluate first before making a decision whether to approve or reject the user’s registration as a Registered Farmer.

“Users will receive registration results through ‘Public Workspace’ which can be accessed through the sarawak.gov.my website and if the application is rejected, the user can still apply again by filling in the ‘Farmer Profile Registration’,” said the information.

Apart from that, through the sarawak.gov.my website, registered farmers can search and fill in six assistance applications under various programmes by the department.

They are namely Crop Division Agricultural Development Programme Assistance Scheme Application; Application for Inland Fisheries Development Programme Assistance Scheme; Applications For New Schemes, Product Development; Application For Community Agricultural Development Programme (PPPK); Application for Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM), Sarawak Department of Agriculture; and Application for Certification under the Plant Material Verification Scheme (SPBT).

Despite that, the department is aware that users, especially farmers in rural areas, need time to master the skills to use e-Tani as the main channel for applying for assistance and agricultural services. Hence, the Agriculture Department still accepts applications manually at the department’s station counters.

However, the department also said at some point, they will only be able to accept applications online, such as the services provided by the Inland Revenue Board (form filling and tax payment online).

For more information about e-Tani and other services by the department, please contact Stonton Morse Jerry Rumpang (082-319846/ [email protected]), Siti Nur Atiqah Abd. Manan (082-319844/ [email protected]), Hadijah Jahar (082-319850/ [email protected]) or Feona John (082-319851/ [email protected]).

Also present during the event were the ministry’s deputy ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Datuk Martin Ben, permanent secretary Sirai Daha, Sarawak Agriculture director Dominic Chunggat and Sarawak Veterinary Services Department director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.