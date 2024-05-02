Swordfish replica in Tuaran damaged, council seeks witnesses



KOTA KINABALU (May 2): The Tuaran District Council is calling witnesses to come forward to help investigate the destruction of the Swordfish replica at the Mengkabong roundabout.

In a Facebook posting on May 1, the Tuaran District Council shared some photos of the Swordfish replica that had fallen to the ground after it was believed to have knocked down by a car.

There were fragments of car bumpers around it.

“The Swordfish replica at the Mengkabong roundabout was hit yesterday (April 30). So far, the responsible party has not made a report to the district council.

“The district council requests those responsible to cooperate immediately for compensation payment.

“The council also requested the assistance of public witnesses to come forward to assist investigation of this case. Tuaran District Council enforcement is working with the police to identify the culprits,” said the Facebook post.

The council did not specify the amount of loss of the replica which is a popular landmark in Tuaran.