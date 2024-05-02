Four foreigners sent back after illegal attempt to cross border into Sarawak near Lundu

KUCHING (May 3): The Malaysian Armed Forces has foiled an attempt by four foreigners to enter Sarawak illegally near Biawak in Lundu today.

The First Infantry Division in a statement said the Armed Forces and the Indonesian National Army (TNI-AD) personnel were conducting joint patrols at the Military Joint Post (Gabma), approximately 125 meters from the Indonesian border near Biawak at 11.45am.

“During the patrol, the soldiers noticed three men and one woman walking from the direction of the Indonesian border, attempting to cross into Malaysia.

“Investigations found that the undocumented foreigners are between 26 and 50 years old,” it said.

Checks on their belongings found only their smartphones, wallet, clothes and RM5,150 worth of cash. No contraband items were found with them.

After the checks, they were taken to the border to be deported back to Indonesia.

A police report was lodged at Lundu Police Station to ensure the eviction action is carried out correctly according to regulations.